Highway yogurt spill makes for messy morning commute in Toronto

There's nothing like a solid breakfast to start your day off on the right foot — unless it's spread out all over a major freeway, blocking traffic for hours during your (and everyone else's) journey in to work.

Ontario Provincial Police were forced to close off the left lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto's east end on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of packaged yogurt products collided with a sign support beam.

Collision: #Hwy401 WB near Morningside. Transport truck collided with electronic sign support post ripping open the trailer loaded with yogurt. Multiple lanes blocked on express and collectors, cleanup ongoing. pic.twitter.com/3lFu6GTuQh — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018

The crash, which happened around 4 a.m near Meadowvale Road in Scarborough, resulted in the truck's trailer ripping wide open on one side, allowing yogurt to spill out and create what police are calling "a big slippery mess."

I love the yogurt spill pic.twitter.com/Xu018gp1V7 — sesame snap (@666d1ce) June 22, 2018

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that multiple 401 express and collectors lanes remained blocked near the collision site while crews cleaned up the mess.

"They are going to get as much of the product as they can but they may have to do a big wash, sweep and clean," he said to CP24 this morning, noting that the collision appears to have been caused by driver error.

No injuries have been reported but, as of 9:30 a.m., the highway remains partially closed.

Police say that the mess should be clear by noon on Friday. Cleaning up highway yogurt on a warm summer day isn't an easy task, it seems.

That yogurt spill on the highway made me a nice 40 minutes late to work. I’m traumatized by the amount of yogurt lost I think I’ll go home early today. — Diamond Gil (@RoyxWalters) June 22, 2018

Many in Toronto have offered to help police crews by collecting free yogurt, all of which appears to be from the Canadian brand IÖGO.

It has not been confirmed if any of them are serious about wanting to eat hot dairy goo from the street.