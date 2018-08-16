Tesla is suing the Ontario government

Tesla Motors Canada ULC, maker of electric vehicles and more, is now filing a lawsuit against the provincial government.

The company said that the suit is over Premier Doug Ford's PC government cancelling cap and trade, a program that gave rebates to owners of electric vehicles.

The PCs announced their plan to scrap the program while campaigning earlier this year, and finally did so in July. Following the cancellation, many predicted the electric vehicle market would suffer. As a result, Tesla seems to be taking action.

Details have not been revealed, but the motor vehicle producer says many of its customers were expecting rebates that they will no longer receive.

It is asking the Ontario Supreme Court to strike down the "arbitrary and entirely unreasonable" decision.