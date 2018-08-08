City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto flooding

Toronto faced apocalyptic conditions outside Rogers Centre during flood

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It was total chaos last night when a flash flood overwhelmed Toronto streets. One Jays fan leaving the game at the Rogers Centre captured her nightmare on camera as she and her daughter struggled in knee deep water to get to her car.

Across the city at King and Sudbury, a TTC streetcar became submerged in water forcing the operator and six passengers to abandon ship. When the streetcar was recovered this morning it was found covered in human feces. 

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, the TTC's Stuart Green explains how the streetcar got into so much trouble while Sandra Grise relives her harrowing predicament after the game.

Watch the videos
Background information on this episode
Articles referenced in this episode
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

sandy_grise

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto faced apocalyptic conditions outside Rogers Centre during flood

Toronto has a major sewage issue after last night's storm

Lower Simcoe is the worst place to drive in Toronto when it rains

Hate group to face off against anti-racist protesters in Toronto

Internet loses it after Ontario MPP seems oblivious to Toronto flooding

Toronto Police narrowly save men from drowning in basement elevator

Union Station was underwater from last night's storm in Toronto

Flooding causing major TTC subway delays in Toronto