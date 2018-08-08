Toronto faced apocalyptic conditions outside Rogers Centre during flood

It was total chaos last night when a flash flood overwhelmed Toronto streets. One Jays fan leaving the game at the Rogers Centre captured her nightmare on camera as she and her daughter struggled in knee deep water to get to her car.

Across the city at King and Sudbury, a TTC streetcar became submerged in water forcing the operator and six passengers to abandon ship. When the streetcar was recovered this morning it was found covered in human feces.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, the TTC's Stuart Green explains how the streetcar got into so much trouble while Sandra Grise relives her harrowing predicament after the game.

Watch the videos

It was like a scene out of an apocalypse last night when fans tried to cross the street after the Jays game at the Rogers Centre #Toronto #torontoflood https://t.co/Rt90YsyLEP pic.twitter.com/lDh574cxmn — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2018

corner of York and Bremner in knee deep water after tonights #TorontoBlueJays game. #Flood pic.twitter.com/vmAttOuZpO — Scott Fillmore (@ScottFillmore) August 8, 2018

