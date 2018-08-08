Toronto is getting a three-hour all you can drink beer festival

Summer is the time for beer and lots of it, and that's exactly what you can expect at this year's Witchstock ― an all-you-can-drink beer festival happening next month in Toronto.

Bellwoods Brewery is back with its annual beer festival that will feature a ton of brewers from all over Canada and beyond. Notably, it offers unlimited beer samples throughout each three hour session.

This ain't no buck-a-beer-a-thon, though, as tickets are a hefty $120 per session. And unless you can drink 120 beer samples in three hours (don't do that), the price tag has generated some concern over whether it's worth it.

Would you pay $120 for a three-hour all you can drink (lineups notwithstanding) of some of the best beer you'll ever get your hands on? @bellwoodsbeer is hoping the answer is yes as that's what a ticket to one session of Witchstock will set you back this year. pic.twitter.com/UYPIA65jxS — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) August 7, 2018

Aside from the cost, it might be worth it to try beer from almost 30 brewers, including Québec's À la Fût, Bissell Brothers from Portland and Cantillon from Belgium, to name a few, while food and merch will also be available on site.

As for Bellwoods, they're encouraging folks to drink responsibly and to eat plenty of food. They've also outlined that servers will be keeping an eye on everyone and cannot legally serve "anyone visibly intoxicated."

It's all going down September 29 at Bellwoods Brewery's location on Hafis Road.