Shakira escapes flooded Scotiabank Arena after concert in Toronto

Video footage is going viral today of Shakira — global pop superstar and all-around wonderful human being — leaving the flooded Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following last night's stop on her El Dorado World Tour.

Two clips were posted to the artist's own Instagram Stories feed around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. In them, Shakira can be seen in the back of a car that is partially submerged in the concert venue's parking lot.

Shakira waves to fans through the open window and makes a funny nervous face as the car rolls through about a foot of water.

"Wowww, look at this! Flooded!" she can be heard saying in the second clip. "The whole venue was flooded."

The recently-renamed Scotiabank Arena was indeed filled with plenty of undesired water last night, thanks to heavy rains that wreaked havoc across the city.

The Shakira show went on, but those who stayed until the end had to endure a messy journey home.

This is what #Toronto streets looked like last night for concert goers coming out of the Shakira show at the Scotiabank Arena #stormTO https://t.co/Qco1jEMOyq pic.twitter.com/5hBocskogW — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2018

Fortunately, the Colombian singer and songwriter made it out of the stadium unharmed, as did all of her fans.

Some in the city have been worried today, however, that damage caused by last night's rain storm could affect the Smashing Pumpkins concert planned for Scotiabank Arena this evening.

Hey @ScotiabankArena - you guys *good* for tonight’s Smashing Pumpkins show? Like, dry and stuff? — Balm Real Estate (@balmrealestate) August 8, 2018

Fret not, Billy Corgan stans — the show will go on as planned on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., with Toronto's own Metric performing as openers.

A rep for Scotiabank Arena confirmed by phone on Wednesday afternoon that doors will open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.

"We're still open," she said. "We're still good."