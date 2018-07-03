Sports & Play
Scotiabank Arena officially replaces the ACC

Toronto saw the birth of a new(ly branded) major sports and entertainment complex this Canada Day long weekend, and locals have some thoughts about it.

Scotiabank Arena became a legitimate thing on Sunday, July 1, when Air Canada's naming rights for the stadium at Maple Leaf Square expired after almost 20 years.

The ACC, as it was known colloquially, is gone — and the new venue's namesake bank wasted no time in making sure its signage reflects that fact.

The stadium doesn't appear to have changed all that much, at least not yet, in terms of its function. It will still host Maple Leafs and Raptors games, as well as concerts. The K-Pop band GOT 7 is playing there tonight.

Aesthetically, things do look a bit different outside.

Torontonians are once again getting angry about the venue's name change on Twitter.

Some are vowing never to call Scotiabank Arena anything but The ACC ever again, likening it to the whole Rogers Centre / Skydome situation.

Many are decrying the fact that another huge corporation has plastered its name all over a piece Toronto history.

It's almost as if they didn't realize that Air Canada is, you know, a publicly traded company that pulled in $16,252 million last year.

Sports fans noticed over the weekend that their location tags from the ACC had automatically changed to read "Scotiabank Arena" on Instagram.

"All of my Air Canada Centre tags on Instagram changed to Scotiabank Arena," wrote one local. "I feel VERY attacked right now."

Like, every geotag in the history of one's account.

Those who are displeased with the venue's longer, harder-to-pronounce name are suggesting such nicknames for it as "The Vault" and "The Bank."

Love it or hate it, they'd better get used to it.

When Scotiabank signed its $800 million deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment last August it secured naming rights to the facility for 20 years.

That agreement between Scotiabank and Maple Leaf Sports was said at the time of its signing to be the highest valued sponsorship agreement of its kind in North America.

Maybe this name change will lift the Raptors' playoff curse? Maybe?

Silver linings.

