Popular Vancouver restaurant replacing Frings on King West

It seems the former Frings space has found a new tenant, and it comes in the form of a popular Vancouver restaurant and lounge.

West Oak and Pierre's Champagne Lounge, both hailing from Vancouver, will take over the spot on an unannounced date.

Pierre's is an upscale drinks lounge, and bills itself as Vancouver's "most exclusive room." Meanwhile, West Oak is a very popular restaurant that opened in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood about seven years ago.

The Toronto locations will be the second for both businesses.

Frings was a joint venture between Drake and Susur Lee (and his kids) that shuttered earlier this year after a string of controversies. Frings was only open a short time, having taken over the space from Crush Wine Bar before that.

Perhaps the new ventures for two Vancouver staples will have better luck in the space.