drake toronto

Only in Toronto #21: Drake's pop-up, Aunties & Uncles, New Toronto, Japanese ice cream

Drake is in Toronto this week but a bit later than expected. After launching a pop-up on Sunday he postponed a concert on Monday before surprising a girl in a Chicago hospital.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we hang out on Ossington to see what people thought of the $300 hoodies, and stop for sustenance at local brunch spot Aunties & Uncles.

Plus, we discover Toronto's next Instagrammable dessert, the Japanese ice cream sandwich at Koishi in Kensington Market, and find out what's up at a vinyl shop in New Toronto. 

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mention in this podcast:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Aunties & Uncles

