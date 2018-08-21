Only in Toronto #21: Drake's pop-up, Aunties & Uncles, New Toronto, Japanese ice cream
Drake is in Toronto this week but a bit later than expected. After launching a pop-up on Sunday he postponed a concert on Monday before surprising a girl in a Chicago hospital.
In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we hang out on Ossington to see what people thought of the $300 hoodies, and stop for sustenance at local brunch spot Aunties & Uncles.
Plus, we discover Toronto's next Instagrammable dessert, the Japanese ice cream sandwich at Koishi in Kensington Market, and find out what's up at a vinyl shop in New Toronto.
Jesse Milns at Aunties & Uncles
