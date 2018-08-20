Toronto can’t get enough of Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy rich studio executives are raking in the dough right now thanks to John M. Chu's highly-anticipated new rom-com Crazy Rich Asians; a film that's now dominating both the box office and public interest in North America.

The theatre for Crazy Rich Asians is full and sold out across different places in Toronto. I honestly could cry with pride #CrazyRichAsians — ZOË (@zoemeiong) August 17, 2018

Based on a best-selling book by Kevin Kwan, the Warner Bros. movie launched well-above expectations late last week with a five-day tally of $35 million US by Monday morning.

It's the first studio film to feature an all-Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993 and one of the only romantic comedies to open with more than $20 million this decade — but you've probably already guessed that if you were near a cinema this weekend.

Yeah, we sold out a late Sunday night showing of @CrazyRichMovie! It was an amazing night and the feeling in the theatre was so electric. Thanks to everyone who came out to support and to the @CineplexMovies staff for accommodating the hangout sesh afterwards!! pic.twitter.com/dQGiM1omZj — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 20, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians was the film to see in Toronto this weekend, and screenings will likely continue to sell out for a while thanks to all the hype.

#CrazyRichAsians is finally out and I highly recommend watching it based on how kind the cast is alone! 😂 Thanks for saying hey to your Toronto fans, @nicosantos @awkwafina @kenjeong ❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EjR4XbLi1p — Angela ♡ (@painfullies) August 18, 2018

Critics and audience members alike are loving the flick for its witty script, spectacular visuals and outstanding performances from the likes of iconic Chinese action star Michelle Yeoh, Fresh Off The Boat actress Constance Wu, doctor-turned-funnyman Ken Jeong and American rapper Awkwafina.

With the hilarious @awkwafina at the Toronto premiere of crazyrichasians. You are going to LOVE her as Rachel's bestie. And I promise you will rank Crazy Rich Asians as one of your top… https://t.co/myULQWtA49 — Gail McInnes (@gailmcinnes) August 16, 2018

Many are also praising the film for its representative casting and portrayal of Asian families.

After so many years of seeing Asians beat down other Asians, it’s amazing to see the global surge of support for each other. Huge kudos & thanks @SimuLiu @andrewphung for rallying support for #CrazyRichAsians & taking the time for all their fans afterwards!#RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/RhzWUADYBi — Anna (@theplayfulmedic) August 20, 2018

"For decades, female Asian actors have been asked to portray stereotypes like the vindictive dragon lady, the submissive China doll, the nerdy overachiever or the inert sex worker," writes Toronto journalist Karen K. Ho for TIME Magazine.

"Crazy Rich Asians avoids all of these, instead showing the nuances of Asian women’s experiences across generations."

In @CrazyRichMovie, Jon M Chu uses music to reclaim "yellow". Yellow Pride. Asian Pride. It's about @TIME. https://t.co/gGyGhtY9s4 — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) August 17, 2018

Critics have been comparing the film's combination of charm and cultural commentary to Kim's Convenience — a popular Canadian sitcom based on a play that first premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

Followed up a screening of #CrazyRichAsians (which is wonderful & amaizng) with the Canadian TV series #KimsConvenience on Netflix - a genuinely hilarious & touching comedy about a Korean family in Toronto. Highly recommend both. #RepresentationMatters — Mallory Carra (@MalloryCarra) August 12, 2018

Two stars from the the CBC Television show, which focuses on a Korean-Canadian family who own a convenience store in Moss Park, actually hosted a screening of Crazy Rich Asians at Yonge-Dundas Square on Sunday.

Simu Liu (Jung) and Andrew Phung (Kimchee) were two of the many Toronto residents who packed themselves into the sold out theatre last night.

That was THE MOST FUN I’ve ever had at a movie screening. Made so many friends, laughed, cried and cheered. I’ve never been so proud to be Asian. Thank you @andrewphung @SimuLiu for organizing. Thank you @kevinkwanbooks @jonmchu for @CrazyRichMovie ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Madelyn Chung ✨ (@madelynchung) August 20, 2018

If you haven't had the chance to see this movie yet, don't worry. With opening weekend numbers like this, it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

"Crazy Rich Asians has the potential to revive the romantic comedy—a genre that has foundered at the box office recently—for a massive general audience," explained Ho.

"By representing Asian people so vividly, the film could set a precedent for many more stories like this one to be told. It’s coming at the right moment," she continued. "After years of work in the game of Hollywood, Crazy Rich Asians is poised to win."