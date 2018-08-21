TTC buses are getting fancy new LCD screens

First USB chargers and now 29-inch LCD displays?

The TTC continues to invest in a smoother, more modern bus riding experience for the people of Toronto. Now, if only they could keep people from blocking the aisle with strollers we'd be all set.

A total of 525 buses with two LCD display signs each will be hitting the streets of Toronto over the next couple of years, according to Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green — 325 of them by the end of this year alone.

"Right now we only have a couple in service but customers will start seeing more very soon," he says.

"Like the USB ports on these same vehicles, this is another feature we have added to our bus fleet in order to improve service to our customers and enhance their trips with us."

Right now, the screens are displaying only basic information, such as stop names, as seen in this video posted to Reddit on Monday, but Green says that will change.

The TTC is working with customers and stakeholders to design a more permanent screen layout with the "information we have found is most valued by customers based on our research" — things like route, next stop announcement, confirmation of stop request, customer announcements and service alerts.

"There are no plans for advertising… or in-trip movies," Green says. "We have to draw the line somewhere!"

So, there goes that dream.

The cost for the system and two 29-inch screens is $1,750 per vehicle and reflects the "TTC Way" commitment set out in the agency's five-year corporate plan earlier this year.