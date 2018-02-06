TTC launches new campaign to improve customer service

Fresh on the heels of a disastrous week for public transportation, the TTC has unveiled a new campaign aimed at "renewing its commitment" to customers, employees and communities in Toronto.

They're calling it "The TTC Way" – a set of values that will henceforth guide how transit workers (and hopefully passengers) conduct themselves while riding the Rocket.

"The TTC Way is made up of six pillars that describe how we treat others and how we expect to be treated," reads a description of the project, which is a key element of the transit commission's new five-year corporate plan.

They are:

Respect one another

Value each other's time

Tell people what’s happening

Stay safe

Mind your space

Help others out

Each of the six objectives come with their own directions for TTC staffers, customers and communities.

"Value each other's time," for instance asks customers to "help keep us moving. Try not to do anything that could hold up service."

In exchange, the TTC promises that "we will do all we can to keep you moving quickly, efficiently and reliably," as well as "actively manage and work to minimize the impact of closures, detours and other disruptions in your community."

Be sure to check out The TTC Way. The #TTC is renewing its commitment to customers, employees and community partners with The TTC Way, a set of six objectives that will guide improved service. pic.twitter.com/Sz9Ypd9Rmw — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 5, 2018

In principle, this all sounds great – but some transit riders aren't very confident in the TTC's ability to actually achieve any of its objectives.

How does this improve the subway's reliability? People don't need empty promises, they'd appreciate basic, working transit. — Akil Sadikali (@akilsadikali) February 5, 2018

After all, it was less than a week ago that customers were using the term "TTC way" while describing how bad the system is.

It's the TTC way, unreliable service during the week, then when people need to shop during the weekend...they go completely down. — Psychotoe (@Psychotoe1) January 31, 2018

A news release issued yesterday explains that the TTC consulted hundreds of people "from various groups that interact with the TTC" to understand and address their needs with this plan.

Working with the Toronto-based service design firm Bridgeable, the transit agency hosted design workshops with customers and employees "from all levels of the organization."

They also prototyped solutions with frontline operators, consulted with regional transit agencies, and researched best practices from around the world.

“Tell people what’s happening.” I look forward to that. Any delay of time on the subway deserves a comment to riders. — Cynthia McLeod (@SunnyCynthia) January 26, 2018

A campaign promoting the six objectives is set to appear on TTC vehicles beginning this week. Expect at least a few fiery reactions on social media.