The TTC Way

TTC launches new campaign to improve customer service

Fresh on the heels of a disastrous week for public transportation, the TTC has unveiled a new campaign aimed at "renewing its commitment" to customers, employees and communities in Toronto.

They're calling it "The TTC Way" – a set of values that will henceforth guide how transit workers (and hopefully passengers) conduct themselves while riding the Rocket.

"The TTC Way is made up of six pillars that describe how we treat others and how we expect to be treated," reads a description of the project, which is a key element of the transit commission's new five-year corporate plan

They are:

  • Respect one another 
  • Value each other's time
  • Tell people what’s happening
  • Stay safe
  • Mind your space
  • Help others out

Each of the six objectives come with their own directions for TTC staffers, customers and communities.

"Value each other's time," for instance asks customers to "help keep us moving. Try not to do anything that could hold up service."

In exchange, the TTC promises that "we will do all we can to keep you moving quickly, efficiently and reliably," as well as "actively manage and work to minimize the impact of closures, detours and other disruptions in your community."

In principle, this all sounds great – but some transit riders aren't very confident in the TTC's ability to actually achieve any of its objectives.

After all, it was less than a week ago that customers were using the term "TTC way" while describing how bad the system is.

A news release issued yesterday explains that the TTC consulted hundreds of people "from various groups that interact with the TTC" to understand and address their needs with this plan.

Working with the Toronto-based service design firm Bridgeable, the transit agency hosted design workshops with customers and employees "from all levels of the organization."

They also prototyped solutions  with frontline operators, consulted with regional transit agencies, and researched best practices from around the world.

A campaign promoting the six objectives is set to appear on TTC vehicles beginning this week. Expect at least a few fiery reactions on social media.

