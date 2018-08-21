A huge street festival is coming back to King St. for TIFF

As if King Street didn't have enough going on already, the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival is bringing back its big street festival for another year.

The increasingly pedestrian-friendly King Street will become even more so for three days to make way for live music, performances, food trucks, installations, activities and a bunch of free film screenings.

Programming this year also includes the Share Her Journey Rally in support of women in film, and a big rooftop party on top of the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Save for a handful of events, the street festival is almost completely free. Like last year, you'll be able to stroll through the busy downtown corridor and check out the many fun additions as a result of the ongoing King Street Pilot.

The street festival runs along King Street between Peter Street and University Avenue from September 6 to 9, while the film festival continues until the 16.