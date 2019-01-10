The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto
The best brunch in Toronto depends on who you ask and what you're looking for. There's no shortage of brunch spots in Toronto, which makes navigating the endless egg options and fervid crowds a pretty daunting pre-caffeine feat. Luckily we've rounded up essential Toronto brunch destinations to get your fix, no matter what you're craving.
Check out all 50 essential Toronto brunch spots in this photo gallery
Hector Vasquez at The Good Fork.
Join the conversation Load comments