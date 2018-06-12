City
It's going to feel like 35C in Toronto this weekend

City
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's been a bit of a mid-June chill in the morning and at night when the wind picks up, leaving some of us reaching for sweaters. Well, leave those at home this weekend. 

On Sunday it's going to feel like 35C in the city. 

It's going to be a scorcher, Toronto. Courtesy Environment Canada. 

Over the weekend you can expect some rain, but don't let it put a damper on the summer-fun mood because Saturday is going to feel like 28C. 

Looks like the earlier 2018 Summer Forecast from The Weather Network, calling for a hot and stormy summer, is coming true as well. Bring on the frequent and intense thunderstorms... 

Consider having to go to work on Monday a blessing, the forecast predicts weather that feels like 37C and a risk of a thunderstorm — possibly an OK day to be sitting inside in AC (hopefully). 

Lead photo by

A.Pitre

