It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this week

We've had it great for the last few weeks: spring weather, open patios and lots of sun. Now, it's going to get even better.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 24 C today and, despite rain tonight and tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all have highs of sunny 20 C, 21 C and 18 C temperatures. Break out those sandals, Toronto!

Week-after-week our temperatures are climbing and, as a city, we all are collectively unclenching our death-grip on the winter coats and bringing out the windbreakers.

While it does look like there's some rain in the evenings, it's nothing to be too worried about though: we've been through much worse.