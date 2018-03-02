8 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto businesses that closed in February included two Momofuku spaces and the city's first Kickstarter-funded restaurant. Sadly, there were also a couple of music venues that called it quits. Some of these closures already have plans for new businesses to take over, so hopefully the newbies will live up to what they're replacing.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in February.

This beloved vegan cafe, music venue and DIY event space with gender-neutral bathrooms and diverse all-ages programming was a community hub in Bloordale. It went out with a bang, hosting a coffee & punk rock three-day music extravaganza called D-Beat Forever Fest.

A longtime Kensington Market mainstay, this iconic spot known for its Black Metal Brunch on Sundays added to the unique vibe of the neighbourhood. It was also a place where local bands and musicians could perform, and had been around for over two decades before closing up shop last month.

Its Yonge & Eg location quietly closed last summer and the original in Leslieville shut its doors forever in February, much to the dismay of local fans of the Italian joint. Its owners decided it was time to make way for a new dining concept, more in line with Annabelle Pasta Bar, their restaurant at Christie & Davenport.

Chef Dave Mottershall's Kickstarter-funded restaurant on Queen West by Bathurst ceased to exist on Valentine's Day. After serving up highly Instagrammable, "crazy local Canadian cuisine" for 2+ years, fans can't wait to see what he'll do next.

A sort-of sibling to Markham's Pacific Mall, this shopping centre officially closed at the end of February to make way for the more modern-looking Remington Centre. Twenty-eight years is a good run (plus, it's an auspicious number in Chinese).

Momofuku Daisho and Shoto

Part of chef/restaurateur David Chang's Momofuku empire, these two more upscale restaurants that spanned the third floor of the Momofuku building beside the Shangri-La Hotel in the Financial District closed down last month. One new restaurant concept will replace the two this spring.

This Tex-Mex haunt on Queen West had definitely seen better days before a notice of termination was posted on its door last month due to unpaid rent totalling over $31,000. Strangely enough, this same situation happened a few years ago, so we'll see if it actually sticks this time around.

After 27 years of serving brunch in the Beaches, this east-side restaurant closed unexpectedly in early February after it was served with a notice of distress for non-payment of rent.