Toronto's first Kickstarter-funded restaurant Loka has closed

Toronto-based chef Dave Mottershall has announced the closure of his "crazy local Canadian cuisine" restaurant Loka.

Launched just over two years ago at 620 Queen St. W., just west of Bathurst, Loka was the product of an idea, a dream and a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Mottershall had been operating pop-ups under the name Loka Snacks at Hi-Lo bar for almost a year before deciding to open up his own, bricks and mortar, all-Canadian-everything restaurant.

A Kickstarter campaign created to fund the new business ended up raising more than $40,000, though Mottershall had been seeking little more than half of that.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have decided to close Loka," wrote the chef on his popular Instagram account this weekend. "After 2+ years I honestly can't thank everyone enough here in the city. I don’t know where to start."

"To all the Kickstarter contributors, family and friends who contributed in anyway possible, seriously thank you," he continued. "I am forever grateful. I feel privileged to have had the chance to open Loka and work with so many amazing farmers, foragers and suppliers in TO."

Mottershall hasn't said what's next for him yet, but he has won a lot of fans in Toronto over the years – many of whom are hopeful that he'll stick around the city.

"I've had honestly some of the best meals of my life at your place as well as the best hospitality," wrote one commenter on the closure post. "I remember the first time we met in the back of hi-lo after I missed getting there on time to eat."

"Every dish you've placed before me has been memorable in flavour, presentation and complete passion," wrote another. "I get what you put into Loka. You are in every way a champion in the crazy world of chefs."