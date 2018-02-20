Toronto neighbourhood says goodbye to a local favourite

Bloordale's beloved D-Beatstro is dead, but like so many other great spirits of its time, the beloved vegan restaurant and music venue went out with a bang.

Fans and community members gathered together at 1292 Bloor Street West over Family Day weekend to bid adieu to what was clearly a very special space.

D-Beatstro's last official brunch service took place yesterday, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw about two dozen musicians perform at what organizers called the "D-Beat Forever Fest."

"Join us at the bittersweet burial of another Toronto institution," wrote the band Respire on Instagram, sharing a poster for the show that reads "coffee, punk rock, one last time."

The cafe and DIY event space, known for its punk rock aesthetic, announced its impending closure after three years on Facebook last month.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that we will be closing in February," read the statement. "We are endlessly thankful to everyone who has ever put their energy into making D-Beatstro what is it today and are proud of what we have built."

More than 100 people have since replied to express how "gutted" they are to lose the community that's sprung up around the venue, which hosted everything from live music and comedy to ASL classes, drag king shows, Magic: The Gathering draft nights, pop-up markets, art workshops and film screenings.

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were flooded with mini-eulogies all weekend long.

"Tomorrow we lose a great one here in #Bloordale," wrote the Bloordale BIA on Twitter. "It will be @Dbeatstro last day. Thanks for being amazing community members.

"I think it finally fully hit me that Dbeatstro is really closing and I'm crying now," wrote someone else. "Glad I had one last brunch today and the show tonight will be so good and I might cry tbh."

RIP D-Beatstro. You will be missed.