Vegan cafe D-Beatstro is closing its doors

The vegan restaurant slash live music cafe slash DIY event space D-Beatstro will be closing next month after three years at Bloor and Lansdowne.

Known for its rockin' atmosphere, early adoption of gender-neutral bathrooms and diverse, all-ages programming, D-Beatstro was a popular haunt among local artists and musicians.

The Bloordale business announced its impending closure on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that we will be closing in February," reads the statemetn. "We are endlessly thankful to everyone who has ever put their energy into making D-Beatstro what is it today and are proud of what we have built."

There's still one month of fun and learning to be had, though. D-Beatstro will be open for lunch and brunch until Feb. 19, with its last service taking place on Family Day.

The cafe is also hosting "one last punk rock lottery" on Feb. 16 and a music festival of sorts between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19.

"If you want to play the last fest please get in touch," wrote D-Beatstro on Facebook. "We hope to share the stage one last time with all of the bands who have made this place a home to a flourishing community."