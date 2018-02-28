Eat & Drink
Market Village

Market Village closes its doors

Pacific Mall's symbolic little sister, Market Village, is closing down at long last this week to make way for the new, much larger and more modern-looking Remington Centre.

Stores had already been preparing to vacate the Market Village building as early as last spring, but it wasn't until recently that signs appeared on the Chinese mall's doors indicating that it will be closing officially on March 1.

滿載腳毛與回憶。 #Nostalgic #Memories

A post shared by Fanny Wong (@fannywongaries) on

One of the mall's most popular tenants, Sam's Congee, confirmed on its website that Wednesday, February 28 was its last day of service. Luckily it will be moving to a new location near Woodbine and Denison in late March.

Customers with fond memories of the 28-year-old Markham shopping centre have been flocking there all week to say goodbye and get a few last photos, for nostalgia's sake.

Bye Market Village I’ll never forget you, thank you for my childhood 1991-2018 😢

A post shared by Jason Lo (@jasonlobsterr) on

The Remington Centre will eventually replace the 325,000-square-foot building (which once had a stable with live horses) at Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue. 

It will be connected to Pacific Mall by an indoor walkway once built, though an opening date has yet to be set.

