Toronto Tex Mex stalwart Tortilla Flats has shut down

Tortilla Flats, a longtime Queen West haunt known for its cheap drink specials and rollicking back patio, has shut down – at least for now.

A notice of termination posted on the Texas-style bar & grill's door earlier this month shows that the current tenants of 458 Queen Street West owe more than $31,000 in back rent.

The restaurant itself has yet to announce anything on its website or social media channels, while phone calls are currently sent straight to voice mail.

As it stands now, Tortilla Flats is closed, but it's not the first time this has happened, and it may not be the last.

The bar shut down similarly in February of 2013 over an even higher amount of back rent – roughly $40,000 – only to reopen a few weeks later.

Former customers are divided on Reddit over whether or not they even want to see the place come back to life.

"Bummer," wrote one person. "They has these boneless wings there that for whatever reason I loved and they were better than any others I've found before."

"About a month ago a friend of mine and I went there. It was awful. It was freezing in there," wrote someone else. "Having worked at a similar restaurant, I emailed them, telling them they deserved to go out of business."