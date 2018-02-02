City
Christina Cheung
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
condom shack closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

City
Christina Cheung
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto businesses that closed in January comprised a wide range, from an iconic Queen West sex shop to a popular College Street deli. The city continues to change and evolve, even as there are casualties along the way.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in January.

Amato Pizza (Leslieville)

This local pizza chain's Leslieville location decided to go through a total makeover and rebrand, and it's now called Queen City Pizza.

Bar Cru

This minimalist sushi, poke and ceviche joint succumbed to the curse of being so close to St. Lawrence Market and bit the dust less than a year after opening.

Bloke

After a seven-year run, this nightclub on King St. W. by Spadina had one final big bash on January 22. Its owners plan to renovate and rebrand the space into a new venue.

Caplansky’s on College

Many were sad to hear that the first location of this deli on College Street closed in early January. Luckily, its two other locations in Yorkville and at Pearson International Airport still exist.

Condom Shack

To the dismay of many, this Queen West sex shop that had been around for a quarter of a century closed at the end of January. High commercial rent, along with some other factors, were to blame.

Court Jester Pub

A mainstay on The Danforth for over 20 years, this pub announced its closure in early January due to the death of its beloved head chef. RIP, Steve Siuta.

Cafeteria

This member of the Playa Cabana family shuttered in mid January with a heartfelt note on Instagram

El Fogon

Fans of this Peruvian restaurant on St. Clair West mourned their loss when the place served its last ceviche on January 28. Its chef decided to semi-retire, while its owners wanted to focus more on family life.

The Chickery

All Toronto locations of the local chicken chain seem to have shuttered. The one near Spadina and Richmond has a Notice of Termination from the landlord with more than $40k owing on the rent.

Super Jet International

The coffee shop on Dupont is no more. It has been replaced by something called First & Last Coffee.

Lead photo by

Paradox Wolf

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Residents of a Toronto apartment building are refusing to pay their rent

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Toronto isn't liking the new PC Optimum program

Condo of the week: 125 Peter Street

WestJet's new discount airline launches with ridiculously low fares

Lyft offering $3.25 rides during TTC subway closures

Toronto is about to be blasted by extremely cold weather

Canada now has a gender neutral national anthem