10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Toronto businesses that closed in January comprised a wide range, from an iconic Queen West sex shop to a popular College Street deli. The city continues to change and evolve, even as there are casualties along the way.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in January.

This local pizza chain's Leslieville location decided to go through a total makeover and rebrand, and it's now called Queen City Pizza.

This minimalist sushi, poke and ceviche joint succumbed to the curse of being so close to St. Lawrence Market and bit the dust less than a year after opening.

After a seven-year run, this nightclub on King St. W. by Spadina had one final big bash on January 22. Its owners plan to renovate and rebrand the space into a new venue.

Many were sad to hear that the first location of this deli on College Street closed in early January. Luckily, its two other locations in Yorkville and at Pearson International Airport still exist.

To the dismay of many, this Queen West sex shop that had been around for a quarter of a century closed at the end of January. High commercial rent, along with some other factors, were to blame.

A mainstay on The Danforth for over 20 years, this pub announced its closure in early January due to the death of its beloved head chef. RIP, Steve Siuta.

This member of the Playa Cabana family shuttered in mid January with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Fans of this Peruvian restaurant on St. Clair West mourned their loss when the place served its last ceviche on January 28. Its chef decided to semi-retire, while its owners wanted to focus more on family life.

All Toronto locations of the local chicken chain seem to have shuttered. The one near Spadina and Richmond has a Notice of Termination from the landlord with more than $40k owing on the rent.

The coffee shop on Dupont is no more. It has been replaced by something called First & Last Coffee.