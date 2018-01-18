City
Bloke toronto

King Street nightclub is shutting down

A King St. nightclub is calling it quits, although there's little evidence this  turn of events has anything to do with the recent shenanigans over the neighbourhood's streetcar pilot project.

Bloke, near the corner of King and Spadina, announced it's calling it quits after a 7 year run.

The club had become somewhat of a fixture within the Entertainment District nightclub scene but isn't going away until they host one final huge bash.

One of the club's partners, Nick Regina, recently told Toronto Nightclub that ownership is ready to "start a new chapter at 401 King Street West," and explained that the space would be renovated and rebranded into a new venue that will offer a new experience for patrons.

The building at 401 King Street West is also up for development with a 44-storey condo set for construction so chances are whatever the new venue becomes it will have to be a bit on the quieter side.

Bloke is best known for hosting weekly events that, in its heyday, showcased established and emerging Toronto talent like Tory Lanez and even got a shoutout in PartyNextDoor's song "Don't Run"

Closing events will be happening this weekend and ending with one final blowout on January 22.

Jesse Milns

