Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Market Street in Toronto claims another restaurant victim

Another piece of evidence just rolled in to support the theory that its tough to open a restaurant near St. Lawrence Market.

Bar Cru, a minimalist sushi, poke and ceviche joint tucked away on Market Street, has closed down after less than a year in operation.

The food definitely had a creative bent, with dishes like tiger's milk ceviche, octopus bowls and sushi torched with fire.

Bar Cru TorontoAlas, like so many other independent dining options across from the hulking St. Lawrence Market, Bar Cru just couldn't sustain enough business to stay afloat amidst.

It's got to be tough convincing people to eat across from St. Lawrence Market when the market itself is the main reason they're in the area.

Hector Vasquez

