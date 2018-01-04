Court Jester Pub shuts down after 20 years in business

The Court Jester pub, a mainstay on The Danforth for more than 20 years, has announced its closure following the death of beloved head chef and patriarch Steve Siuta.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Siuta," wrote the popular restaurant on Facebook this week. "He was loved by all and will be sorely missed."

The Facebook post goes on to thank The Court Jester's customer base for their loyalty and support.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must close the doors of the Jester permanently," it reads. "We are truly blessed for all the wonderful friendships we have formed over the years."

Siuta, whose nickname was reportedly "Argo-Nut," is being remembered by locals for his kindness, generosity and ever-present smile.

"I’m gutted by all of this," wrote one customer on Facebook. "Steve was a genuine kind soul. I'll miss him. I'll also really miss the Jester for it’s great people, food, drinks and atmosphere. Best pub!"

"Our condolences to Steve's family and friends," wrote another. "He always made us feel welcome and will be greatly missed."

A GoFundMe page was set up last year to help with Siuta's medical bills after he was admitted to hospital for complications related to health issues. The campaign is now raising funds for funeral expenses and a celebration of his life.