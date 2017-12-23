A 1950s Toronto photo extravaganza

The 1950s were a time of profound change for Toronto. In the boom decade following the second world war, the city built its first subway line under Yonge Street, welded together its downtown expressway, and created new downtown land by infilling south of Front St.

1954 was a particularly big year: the provincial act that created Metropolitan Toronto, the now defunct senior level of government, took effect in January, Toronto opened its subway in March, and Hurricane Hazel caused widespread destruction in October.

In short, the 1950s were a decisive time in Toronto. Here's a look at the decade in photos.