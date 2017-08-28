The best dog parks in Toronto will give your canine companion a much needed break from condo living and cramped backyards. If your pooch spends all day cooped up inside, then a trip to one of these parks with off leash zones will have tails wagging.

Here are the best dog parks in Toronto.

It may not be an off-leash zone but this park in the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood shows big love for dogs with a huge fountain featuring 27 cast iron four-legged friends. Not only is it a great watering hole for your pooch, but the renovated park space acts like a public plaza with benches some grass around the edges of the space.

One of Toronto's largest inner-city parks boasts lengthy off-leash trails complete with rivers and ponds, as well as the very active Dog Hill with a dog drinking fountain, benches, and plenty of space for your four-legged friend to run wild. Stop by neighbouring Roncesvalles for a coffee before you head into the wilderness.

A popular park for people and pooches alike, this sprawling green space off of West Queen West includes an off-leash pit with dog fountain where your canine companion can mix and mingle with the hippest foxhounds and French bulldogs in the city.

This 12-acre community park near Danforth and Coxwell Avenue features a dog off-leash area and a small dog zone within that. It's nestled in rolling hills and trees.

Just east of Ontario Place along the Martin Goodman Trail and just along the waterfront is this oak and maple tree-filled park with a substantial off-leash area for dogs. It's a popular spot for nearby condo dwellers and a great place to catch a breeze down the lake.

This park in North Toronto is ideal if you'd rather go for a stroll than linger on a bench. The green space features a lengthy fenced-off trail area where you can let your dog run wild or get in a workout of your own by hiking alongside them.

If you live in and around St. Clair West, this is where to take your dog on their next outing. The designated dog area is free of trees, so you'll be able to keep a close eye on your canine companion at all times. Alternatively, if you're okay with keeping your dog on-leash, opt to explore the rest of the ravine - it's one of Toronto's best.

This is a well-loved spot along St. Clair West, thanks in part to the Artscape Wychwood Barns. The dog park here may not have lengthy trails or be as large as others, but its location is what earns it a spot on this list. The space is outfitted with picnic tables, so owners can kick back while their dogs play.

Known mainly for its scenic walking trails, which are great for dog walking (if you don't mind keeping your fur pal on a leash), this park near Leslie and Eglinton has a small off-leash section, but it features poop bags and seating for owners.

This park's off-leash area in Etobicoke is one of the largest. Its crowning jewel is the creek, where your four-legged friend can splash around and grab a drink. The area is definitely not as manicured as some of the downtown parks on this list, but that's part of its charm. A huge plus is that there's free parking nearby.

When the weather is nice, there's no better place to be than the beach. This secluded stretch of sand near the Port Lands is the place to go with your pooch if you're looking for a quiet shoreline, water for splashing and trails. There's usually plenty of parking and all sizes of dogs.

Tucked away in this Rosedale park you'll find a dog area large enough for your four-legged friend to frolic to his/her heart's content. The space is well-loved because it doesn't feel as caged in as others in the city. It's also equipped with plenty of seating for owners, and a dog-drinking fountain.

If you hail from Scarborough, this place is where to take your furry friend. The Brimley Road dog mecca is divided into two sections, one for larger dogs and another for smaller companions. There's also ample seating for owners to kick back while their dogs socialize.

This is the spot where King West condo canines congregate. The graveled off-leash area will give your four-legged friend the exercise they need after spending all day in your apartment. The space doesn't get as busy as Trinity Bellwoods and isn't quite as social, so it's a great post-work, don't-bug-me park option.

A very active community park just off of Dundas West filled with neighbourhood activities and a popular farmers' market is also a great one for you and your dog. There's a modest off-leash area, but the soccer and baseball fields make it a spacious, but not-too precious park to let your pal chase a ball of frisbee.