The top 30 sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood

Sushi is a staple of Toronto diets, as evidenced by the abundance of Japanese restaurants found across the city. It seems like every neighbourhood has been graced with at least one solid spot to get that fresh fish fix, whether your preference is for AYCE varieties or spurge-worthy omakase experiences.

Here are my picks for the top sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

There's no shortage of sushi bars in this 'hood, and while there's plenty of strong contenders, there's a reason why the lineup is always out the door at Sushi On Bloor. The extensive menu lists crowd favourites like big fat specialty rolls and freshly sliced fish laid over warm pressed rice.

Baldwin Village

Momo San prides itself on serving Japanese Aburi style sushi. Beyond rolls, the show-stopper is their Momo tart. It features layers of spicy seafood, rice, and creamy avocado flame-seared and topped with beautifully presented sashimi and a little heap of popping fish eggs.

Bayview & Leaside

Maki Sushi offers set prices for those look for an AYCE experience, but that doesn't limit diners to just a portion of the menu. Order everything from sushi pizzas to special rolls, and more.

Beaches

Found on Queen East, Bikkuri is a great destination for AYCE sushi. With both a lunch and dinner menu, prepare to stuff your face with sashimi, special rolls and maki rolls.

Bloorcourt

Mazz Sushi is the spot to go to when you're craving Japanese on Bloor West. All your favourite sushi dishes and sides are on the menu including edamame, tempura, rainbow rolls, and more.

CityPlace

Mi Ne Sushi is the go-to sushi option around the Rogers Centre. It's great before games and take-out for residents of the nearby condos. The menu is typical for a sushi joint with plenty of tempura, maki, sashimi and hand roll options.

Church Wellesley Village

The menu at Fushimi AYCE is more interesting than you'd expect from an all-you-can-eat establishment. Selections like volcano rolls seem standard enough but come amped up with extra flourishes like the house honey wasabi sauce.

Danforth

Sushi Delight is one of the best options for cheap, and delicious, sushi in Toronto. Find your standard sushi, sashimi and maki rolls on the menu.

Distillery District

Here you'll find the chic Japanese restaurant Boku Sushi serving up a slew of favourites ranging from sushi to tempura.

Eglinton West

Edo Sushi is a stalwart on the Toronto sushi scene. Going strong for more than 20 years, this restaurant serves top quality sushi and sashimi.

Etobicoke

The highly regarded Sushi Kaji on The Queensway doesn't offer an a la carte menu, nor do they serve Americanized Japanese foods like California rolls. You can expect an omakase-style assortment of seafood specimens rolled out over multiple courses.

Financial District

Ki is a high rolling sushi palace and sake bar befitting its location. Here, creations showcase scrupulously sliced otoro, king crab, and salmon roe along with a unique variety of makimono including lobster and tempura butterfish rolls.

Harbord Village

Simplicity is key at Yasu, where each morsel is handcrafted. Served omakase-style for a set price, diners are treated to an array of ankimo, bluefin toro, snow crab, uni, mackerel and more.

Junction

D & Y Sushi is a local favourite for its solid menu of standard sushi offerings. Expect thick-cut, plump pieces of glistening fish over rice, and an ample selection of rolls.

King East

This neighbourhood is graced with multiple long-standing sushi restaurants and it's hard to play favourites. If I had to pick I'll give this one to Nami Sushi for its elegant dining room and top notch a la carte menu.

King West

Blowfish on King is now the only location of the restaurant in Toronto. On the menu you'll find unique offerings of dishes like jalapeno hamachi and hamachi harasu.

Leslieville

Sushi Mugen functions mostly as a take-out operation and has earned a loyal following for its lovely sushi presentations. Kamikaze rolls crafted with buttery salmon, cucumber, tempura flakes and pearls of briney roe are among the house favourites.

Little Italy

ND Sushi & Grill now calls College Street home and is still serving a menu of Japanese favourites.

Markham

Succulent sea urchin and luscious tuna belly are among the top notch nigiri served up at Zen Japanese Restaurant. Other rare and interesting chef creations include the plum paste with shiso roll or stewed gourd shaving roll.

North York

Aoyama Sushi is a Japanese-run and operated restaurant on Victoria Park near Sheppard. The thing to get here is the assorted sushi, sashimi or chirashi.

Oakwood Village

Dynamite rolls, spider rolls and red dragon rolls are all among the signature rolls found on the menu at Sushi Karu on Oakwood Ave.

Queen West

The fanciful creations at JaBistro include scrupulously crafted nigiri and oshuzushi blowtorched in aburi style and accented by fresh wasabi root, soy sauce, or kombu fush sauce glaze.

Roncesvalles Village

Sushi Nomi is a cozy neighbourhood favourite where freshness takes top priority. The menu advertises a bounty of seafare like butterfish, red sea bream, amberjack and mackerel.

Scarborough

Set in a strip mall, Japanese restaurant Cafe Michi is your spot for sashimi sets and sushi samplers.

South Core

Miku is arguably one of the best Japanese restaurants in Toronto. If you plan on dining here, prepare to splurge on sushi but know that the quality is definitely worth the hefty price tag.

Thornhill

Hockey Sushi is a favourite in this neighbourhood for it's extensive AYCE menu. They have a great selection of hand rolls, udon, teppanyaki, and maki.

Yonge & Dundas

Japango is an ever popular source for impeccably fresh raw fish, and its menu lists deluxe set dinners and ample a la carte options. Highlights include indulgences like sea urchin and blue fin tuna served raw or aburi-style.

Yonge & Lawrence

Shoushin is a sleek sushi bar in midtown. Here you'll find omakase menus ranging in price, which feature a daily selection of seafood. Luxe ingredients such as fatty tuna, caviar and wagyu beef are also on offer.

Yonge & St. Clair

If you're on the hunt for raw fish in this area of the city look no further than Sushi Gen. Their menu features over 120 and you can opt for all you can eat.

Yorkville

Sushi lovers need not shell out a small fortune when dining at Sushi Inn. The menu lists set sushi and sashimi combos along with a standard range of rolls.