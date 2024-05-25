How to plan the ultimate road trip in North Bay Ontario this summer

As the days lengthen and the warmth of summer beckons, many of us start to plan our next road trip adventure. If you're in search of a getaway within a few hours' drive from the city, North Bay emerges as a must-visit.

North Bay is nestled on the shores of Lake Nipissing and is a gem waiting to be discovered. From its stunning natural beauty to its vibrant cultural scene, there are countless reasons why this northern town should be on your travel radar.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or a history buff, this charming city has something for everyone.

What's worth checking out this summer

North Bay is the Gateway to the North and similar to its neighbour Sudbury has a lot of arts and culture to explore.

Each month the city hosts a gallery hop to explore the emerging art scene and local artists along with an artisan night market called The Artisan's Way.

The next one is coming June 7. From home decor to music and jewellery, this event has many one-of-a-kind options to explore.

If music is more your scene, North Bay hosts a range of concert series in the summer. The Northern Music and Camping Festival, River and Sky is in July. Immerse yourself in the music of new artists, camping, river swims and all things arts.

For country music fans, the Mattawa Voyageur Days festival happens at the end of July. Some of Canada’s best country music talent play here including the Trews and the Sheepdogs. The event grounds are a short drive from downtown North Bay.

If you love Toronto's Bluesfest, summer street parties, and fringe festivals you'll love that North Bay has these events too throughout August.

For some nostalgic fun, consider the Heritage Railway and Carousel along the city's waterfront. Decorated with local images and hand-painted horses, the carousel is fun for all ages.

It is located alongside a miniature railway that highlights the history of Ontario's railway that transformed the Ontario landscape and united Canada’s train network.

If history is your thing, there is a range of museums here including The North Bay Museum and the Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence to teach you a few things.

Where to hike

North Bay has over 85 kilometres of hiking options from lake and river-side options to vistas and forests.

The Laurentian Escarpment Conservation Area offers easy-to-moderate hike options with the Richardson Ridge Trail being the most popular at just under 7 km in length. This is also a great place for mountain biking.

The Laurier Woods have easy trails ranging from 2 to 5 km in length. The Woods Trail weaves around marshes and forests and is popular with runners and hikers alike.

The most popular of the local hikes is Duchesnay Falls. This 3 km loop takes you to the Lake Nipissing Lookout and a beautiful set of falls with a range of side trails to explore and make the hike longer.

With lakes surrounding the area, paddling is another great way to explore the outdoors. Lake Nipissing and Trout Lake are two areas to explore along with the Mattawa River.

If you don’t own a canoe, kayak or inflatable SUP to bring, Sisu Adventure Rentals is a great option to rent from.

Where to eat

On Saturdays, North Bay hosts an award-winning farmer's market. Locally grown fruit, veggies and baked pastries are just some of the treats on offer from over 100 vendors.

No road trip is complete without a food truck or two. Field of Dreams offers a range of unique sandwiches while Miso and Shiso has Japanese-inspired dishes.

North Bay is also home to a range of microbreweries. Gateway City has live music and pinball on weekends to enjoy alongside a lager. New Ontario Brewing Co. has a unique history and a range of beers with fun names reflective of the local area.

Opera Bakery Cafe has lunch sandwiches, wraps and sweets. Arugula offers Neapolitan-style wood-burning pizzas and vegan fare.

Where to stay

The Finch Beach Resort has beautiful lakeside cabins offering accommodations for groups of 4-6 people. Each of their unique cabins is bright, inviting and self-catering. They are the perfect spot to take in a sunset on the porch or have a late-night swim.

Torbay Suites offers cabin accommodations from $120 a night. Stays include access to a private beach, BBQ access, a firepit, kayaks and more. A perfect way to unwind after exploring the area.