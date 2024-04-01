Swedish lifestyle brand opening 6-storey ice hotel in Toronto next winter

In a bold move that promises to transform Toronto's winter tourism landscape, a renowned Swedish lifestyle brand has announced plans to construct a six-story ice hotel in the heart of the city.

Slated to open its frosty doors next winter, this architectural marvel will be the first of its kind in Canada, offering Toronto an unparalleled experience of Nordic tradition and icy luxury.

Drawing inspiration from the famous ice hotels of Scandinavia, the Toronto Ice Hotel will be meticulously crafted from thousands of tons of ice and snow.

Each of its floors will showcase a unique theme, celebrating Canadian culture, wildlife, and the aurora borealis.

The hotel will feature twenty guest rooms, including extravagant ice suites, an ice bar serving up chilled cocktails, an ice restaurant offering a fusion of Canadian and Scandinavian cuisine, and even an ice chapel, setting the stage for unforgettable winter weddings.

The Swedish lifestyle brand behind this venture, Nordisk Vinter, is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

"Our goal is to create a magical winter wonderland that not only pays homage to our Scandinavian roots but also respects and celebrates the beauty of the Canadian winter," says Elsa Lundqvist, CEO of Nordisk Vinter.

"We are using state-of-the-art technology to ensure the hotel is sustainable and has minimal impact on the environment."

Construction of the ice hotel will begin in the early winter months, with a team of international ice sculptors and architects working around the clock to sculpt the massive blocks of ice into intricate designs.

The ice will be sourced from Canadian lakes, ensuring the project supports local economies and maintains a low carbon footprint.

The Toronto Ice Hotel promises to be more than just a place to stay; it will be a fully immersive experience.

Those who stay the night will be provided with thermal sleeping bags and guidance on how to dress for sleeping in sub-zero temperatures.

The hotel will also offer a wide range of winter activities, including ice skating, curling, and access to exclusive Ontario downhill ski clubs that are normally only available to members and their guests.

For those concerned about the cold, Nordisk Vinter assures that the ice hotel experience is designed with comfort in mind.

A spokesperson told blogTO that the ice bar and restaurant will be kept at a constant, but manageable, cold temperature, while specially designed communal areas will offer guests a chance to warm up and relax in a cozy, Scandinavian-inspired setting.

Tourism Toronto predicts the ice hotel will attract visitors from around the globe, eager to experience this unique blend of Canadian winter beauty and Scandinavian design.

"This is a fantastic addition to Toronto's winter tourism offerings," says Tourism Toronto spokesperson, Mark Anderson. "It's not just a hotel; it's a destination that will offer people a new way to experience our city's winter season."