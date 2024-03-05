Vehicle smashes through security fence at Toronto Pearson Airport

While missing a flight is every traveller's worst nightmare, racing against the clock to catch your plane on time doesn't mean you should necessarily take matters into your own hands.

In a video widely viewed on Monday via multiple re-sharing accounts on social media, a dark-coloured vehicle is seen moments after it crashed through a fence and ended up on a grassy patch near the runways at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, resulted in a flurry of reactions online, with some speculating about the cause of the crash while others took the opportunity to make travel-related jokes.

But but... officer, I was running late to the terminal., and I thought of taking this shortcut, I am really surprised this was closed-off... — Stan B. (@stan_binary) March 4, 2024

"We've all been late for flights before, but someone should tell this driver this is *not* an acceptable means for catching a flight," one response to the video reads.

In his defense the sign pointed that way to terminal — Foote900 (@Foote900) March 4, 2024

However, others noted that the driver did not deliberately drive through the fence, and alleged that they were cut off a hit by a turning dump truck, which made them lose control and drive through the fence.

Perhaps he was running late and was trying to catch his flight? — Cherif Barsoum (@jetdriverman) March 4, 2024

Toronto Police told blogTO that they received a call for a collision on Feb. 29 at approximately 10 a.m. for a vehicle into a fence.

"Peel Regional Police attended and located the vehicle. The driver did not have any injuries and was directed to attend the collision reporting centre to report the collision," police said.