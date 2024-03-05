Travel
Pearson Airport

Vehicle smashes through security fence at Toronto Pearson Airport

While missing a flight is every traveller's worst nightmare, racing against the clock to catch your plane on time doesn't mean you should necessarily take matters into your own hands. 

In a video widely viewed on Monday via multiple re-sharing accounts on social media, a dark-coloured vehicle is seen moments after it crashed through a fence and ended up on a grassy patch near the runways at Toronto Pearson International Airport. 

The incident, which took place on Thursday, resulted in a flurry of reactions online, with some speculating about the cause of the crash while others took the opportunity to make travel-related jokes. 

"We've all been late for flights before, but someone should tell this driver this is *not* an acceptable means for catching a flight," one response to the video reads

However, others noted that the driver did not deliberately drive through the fence, and alleged that they were cut off a hit by a turning dump truck, which made them lose control and drive through the fence. 

Toronto Police told blogTO that they received a call for a collision on Feb. 29 at approximately 10 a.m. for a vehicle into a fence.

"Peel Regional Police attended and located the vehicle. The driver did not have any injuries and was directed to attend the collision reporting centre to report the collision," police said.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
