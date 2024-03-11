Toronto Pearson was just named the best high-volume airport on the continent

Toronto Pearson International Airport was just named the best in its class for the sixth time in the last seven years, honoured as the best airport in North America among the continent's largest air travel hubs seeing over 40 million passengers per year.

Toronto Pearson re-secured its position as the "Best Airport over 40 million passengers in North America" in the latest ranking by Airports Council International (ACI) World, a trade representative of airports worldwide.

The annual award is handed out as part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports for their customer experience.

"Congratulations to Toronto Pearson for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World.

The honour is handed out based on what the ASQ program describes as "rigorous scientific methodology that analyses data from passengers who have directly passed through Toronto Pearson." The company asserts that this methodology "is more accurate than other surveys that weights feedback from travellers who may not have come to our airport."

Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the authority that runs Toronto Pearson, said that the award "is the outcome of the collective hard work from all our employees, to deliver in new ways that heighten the reliability and enjoyment of the experience at Pearson."

Pearson previously held this title for five consecutive years, starting in 2017, before relinquishing the title in 2022.

Pearson's latest accolade comes just weeks after the airport was ranked among Forbes' list of "Canada's Best Employers" in 2024, placing 210th overall in the list of 300 companies.

The airport sits as the world's 29th-busiest overall, and the 18th-busiest in North America.