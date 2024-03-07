Audio reveals how air traffic controllers helped Toronto flight avoid mid-air collision

A potentially terrifying situation unfolded over the skies of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) several weeks ago when a Toronto-bound flight avoided a mid-air collision with another aircraft shortly after takeoff.

According to aviation channel Real ATC, the incident took place on Jan. 30, after an Air Canada Airbus A220, operating under flight number ACA782, departed LAX moments before an American Airlines flight.

The channel has since reconstructed a video of the in-flight situation — which has amassed nearly 200,000 views — based on air traffic control (ATC) communications and data from flight tracking services.

According to the video, both aircraft departed the same runway within a 54-second interval. A few seconds in, ATC tells the American Airlines flight, "American 345 traffic at your 1 o'clock, or actually 12 o'clock and three miles, turning south, or northeast bound at 5000 climbing to 12,000 is an Airbus."

The American Airlines pilot responds, "345 traffic insight." Just a few seconds later, the air traffic controller is heard saying," 345 turn right heading 250 immediately," with urgency, as flight radar shows the aircrafts inching closer together.

"Maintain visual separation from that traffic," ATC says.

Luckily, a potential mid-air collision was quickly avoided, with lots of respondents commending the pilots for keeping their cool throughout the whole ordeal.

"Imagine trying to connect to the inflight WiFi connection and suddenly you see two WiFi options," one person wrote under the video.

"Yup, lot of things the controller could have done to make that a complete non-issue," another person said.

"Can you imagine what everyone was seeing from the airplanes? Wow that was a butt-clincher there," another comment reads. "Thank God there wasn't a collision."