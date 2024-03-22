Flight declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

A potentially alarming situation unfolded onboard a routine flight from Winnipeg to Toronto earlier this month after the flight crew declared emergency on approach to Pearson Airport.

According to the flight tracking data website FlightAware, Porter Airlines flight PD-424 departed from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on March 6 at approximately 12:45 p.m. local time.

While the aircraft was descending towards Toronto, the crew declared emergency reporting electrical, nosewheel and braking issues, as reported by the Aviation Herald.

Luckily, crisis was quickly averted as the aircraft managed to land safely back at Toronto Pearson Airport at roughly 3:50 p.m.

The Canadian TSB reported that the "flight crew requested Runway 05 for arrival in CYYZ, landed and stopped on the runway for inspection. The aircraft was then taxied to the gate under its own power."

blogTO reached out to Porter Airlines for more information regarding the flight but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication.

A similar incident involving an Air Canada flight occurred back in December. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Madrid roughly seven hours after taking off from Toronto, however, the flight crew noticed a "burning electrical odour" which forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in St. John's, Newfoundland.