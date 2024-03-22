Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flight to toronto

Flight declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A potentially alarming situation unfolded onboard a routine flight from Winnipeg to Toronto earlier this month after the flight crew declared emergency on approach to Pearson Airport. 

According to the flight tracking data website FlightAware, Porter Airlines flight PD-424 departed from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on March 6 at approximately 12:45 p.m. local time. 

While the aircraft was descending towards Toronto, the crew declared emergency reporting electrical, nosewheel and braking issues, as reported by the Aviation Herald

Luckily, crisis was quickly averted as the aircraft managed to land safely back at Toronto Pearson Airport at roughly 3:50 p.m. 

The Canadian TSB reported that the "flight crew requested Runway 05 for arrival in CYYZ, landed and stopped on the runway for inspection. The aircraft was then taxied to the gate under its own power." 

blogTO reached out to Porter Airlines for more information regarding the flight but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication.

A similar incident involving an Air Canada flight occurred back in December. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Madrid roughly seven hours after taking off from Toronto, however, the flight crew noticed a "burning electrical odour" which forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Flight declares emergency on approach to Toronto airport

Unaccompanied child given someone else's passport on Air Canada flight to Ontario

Air hostess fined upon landing in Toronto without passport amid sea of disappearances

15 fun day trips from Toronto to add to your spring bucket list

More Flair passengers stuck in Cancun 24 hours after scheduled flight

Magical tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers opens next month

Flair Airlines customers furious after being stranded for three days in Cancun

5 gorgeous trails near Toronto for spring hiking