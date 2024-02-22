Travel
westin harbour castle

Toronto hotel is about to get a huge $50 million renovation

One of the city's most iconic hotels is about to get a $50 million facelift just in time for its 50th anniversary.

The Westin Harbour Castle has been one of the city's major hotels since opening as the Harbour Castle Hotel in 1975 with its almost unheard-of views of the lake and promises of a luxury stay. It was later known as the Hilton Harbour Castle before taking on its current branding in 1990.

In honour of its 50th anniversary coming up next year, the hotel is about to embark on a massive renovation that is set to wrap up in 2025, just in time for birthday celebrations, and will cost an estimated $50 million.

The first stage of the renovation, which is already underway, will see all 450 of the hotel's 977 guest rooms updated to offer "contemporary ambiance" alongside "wood finishes and a colour palette drawn from the serene hues of Lake Ontario," says the hotel operator.

The updated rooms will also feature a "cutting-edge" water filtration system that will supposedly reduce the need for plastic water bottles, helping the hotel to better align with its sustainability goals.

The renovation extends beyond guest rooms with an already expanded gym that includes a yoga and meditation studio and anytime fitness classes from Studio by lululemon.

A revolving restaurant atop the tower that has not rotated since the early 2000s is a glaring omission from the planned upgrades mentioned in the hotel's press release, and it can be assumed this circular crown will remain motionless for the foreseeable future.

The hotel, situated within a stone's throw of some of the city's biggest attractions, remains one of the city's most visited accommodations, and it looks like, within the next year, it'll become an even more inviting place to stay.

Westin Harbour Castle
