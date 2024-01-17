Toronto is about to get cheap $79 flights to Western Canada

International travel is growing further out of reach for many Canadians in this economy, but backyard getaways to the country's heartland are about to get a whole lot cheaper thanks to a new route launching from ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air.

The discount carrier announced on Wednesday that it will be launching its first flights from Regina International Airport (YQR) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) later this year.

Lynx's new routes will debut on June 20, 2024, with six weekly flights on each route in and out of Regina to Vancouver and Toronto departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

"We are excited to be adding Regina to the Lynx Air network in the lead-up to summer," said Vijay Bathija, CCO of Lynx.

Bathija says that "Saskatchewan has seen significant reductions in capacity lately and prices are too high," and adds that Lynx's new route aims to offer cheaper travel options to and from the province.

And they are indeed cheap. Tickets for the new route have already gone on sale, with one-way flights priced at $79, including taxes and fees.

"We've been hearing from communities across all of southern Saskatchewan that they want an ultra-low-cost carrier here at YQR," said Justin Reves of the Regina Airport Authority.

The move was also welcomed by Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, who stated that she is "very pleased that residents and visitors to Regina will have an ultra-affordable flight option to travel to and from our city."

The new Lynx routes will also make international travel easier via the country's largest air travel hub at Pearson Airport in Toronto.

Kurush Minocher of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says that "approximately 20,000 passengers connected between Toronto and Regina" in 2023, a number only set to grow through this new discount connection.

To celebrate the announcement of its 23rd route, Lynx is offering travellers a limited-time seat network-wide sale with up to 35 per cent off base fares, running until 12:59 a.m. ET on January 19 with promo code REGINA.