Passenger tried to open plane door in middle of Toronto-bound Air Canada flight

Chaos broke out onboard a recent Air Canada flight when a passenger tried to open the door mid-flight.

The incident took place on Sunday, January 21, onboard flight AC855, which was headed from Heathrow Airport in the UK to Toronto.

"Information provided to us was that a passenger had attempted to open a door mid-flight; this, of course, cannot be done at cruising altitude," stated Peel Regional Police via email.

As part of the airline's safety protocols, the man was restrained by Air Canada employees during the flight, and the aircraft landed safely at Pearson International Airport after 3 pm.

Once passengers had deboarded the plane, officers entered the aircraft "to deal with the passenger in question."

The person was an elderly male who had been in a state of crisis and confusion, and according to police, "it does not appear that his actions were intentional."

The man and his family were connected with additional resources and no criminal charges have been laid.

Air Canada has been contacted for comment.

On January 8, while an Air Canada flight bound from Toronto to Dubai was boarding, a passenger opened a cabin door and fell onto the tarmac.

"While the aircraft was at the gate, a passenger who had boarded the aircraft normally, instead of proceeding to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft," an airline rep stated. "The passenger sustained injuries falling to the tarmac with emergency services and the authorities attending."

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was scheduled to carry 319 passengers and departure was delayed due to the incident.

Air Canada didn't explain why the passenger opened the cabin door.