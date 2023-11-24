Travel
Omar Sherif, Daily Hive
Posted 6 hours ago
Your coat might count as a personal item if you fly WestJet this winter

Heads up, before you take your next flight: WestJet might consider your jacket or coat a personal item.

The Calgary-based carrier confirmed in a direct message on social media that if you aren’t wearing them, they'll count towards your carry-on baggage allowance.

"Guests can only have one carry-on and one personal item," reads WestJet"s message.

On its website, WestJet lists these things as examples of personal items under the company's policy:

  • Briefcase or purse
  • Camera
  • Garment, diplomatic, consular or camera bag
  • Kennel*
  • Laptop computer
  • Small musical instrument
  • Sports ball

The policy states that "guests can bring one item of carry-on baggage and one personal item for no fee on WestJet and WestJet Encore flights."

Items have to meet the size requirements of a maximum of 53 cm x 23 cm x 38 cm for a carry-on bag, and a maximum of 41 cm x 15 cm x 33 cm for a personal item.

But it also says that guests are allowed additional items that don't count toward their carry-on allowance — things like diaper bags, duty-free merchandise and food.

Also listed under that section are personal clothing items like hats, umbrellas and coats.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for WestJet said they are working on an official statement to clarify the policy, which they did not provide in time for publication.

