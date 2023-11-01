Travellers lash out after WestJet announces new baggage and seat fees

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, travellers have their sights set on the holidays. And WestJet is angering a lot of them.

On Tuesday, the airline announced it will increase existing bag and seat selection fees that will come into effect on November 7.

The airline says first, second, and excess bags, paid through an airport agent, will be an additional $10.

"Any guests with tickets purchased on November 6, 2023, or prior can self-identify with an agent to avoid the additional $10," says a WestJet press release. "This additional amount will not apply to guests with bookings that are inhibited from self-serve check-in."

WestJet says that flyers with Econo or EconoFlex fares will "now pay a fee for seat selection during check-in if they choose a Preferred or Emergency Exit row seat."

"Preferred seats provide additional legroom and are located at the front of the economy cabin, allowing for a quicker exit upon arrival at your destination," clarified the airline. "Exit row seats provide additional legroom and provide guests with the opportunity to board earlier.

WestJet says there will be "no change to Standard seats, which are still available to Econo and EconoFlex guests for no charge at check-in. There will also be no updates to Basic fares."

The airline stresses that travellers can avoid paying the fees by prepaying for checked baggage.

However, dozens of angry travellers started calling out the airline on social media, specifically for being greedy.

Remember when checked bags were included as part of the airfare? — Steve P (@starchoice) October 31, 2023

"The company that built its reputation on NOT being like the competition is now just like the competition!," reads one comment. "You've lost your edge."

It is so unfair. ! We are already paying crazy prices for the flight and for each seat that we select even if there is more than one segment of the flight we are paying separately, and for baggage too. It’s ridiculous and robbery — Nina (@NinanasreenNina) November 1, 2023

Several more comments called out the airline for the new fee announcement.