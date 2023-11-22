Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
rainbow bridge

Car explosion shuts down Ontario-New York border amid busy travel week

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing is closed to all traffic in both directions following a "vehicle explosion" on the U.S. side, according to the FBI and local officials. 

At approximately 1 p.m. the FBI's Buffalo office issued a statement on social media that said it was investigating the car explosion, calling the situation "very fluid." 

The incident reportedly involved a vehicle on the U.S. side of the border crossing. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a video that the Fort Erie Peace Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge also shut down. 

"We are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist," said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. 

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

Several videos posted on social media show flames and a cloud of smoke above the border crossing. 

According to multiple reports and law enforcement officials, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the incident have now been pronounced dead. 

"We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation," the Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement just after 2 p.m. 

In a video uploaded just after 5 p.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed that the Fort Erie Peace Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have now reopened. Rainbow Bridge remains closed for further investigation. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press conference on Wednesday evening that "there is "no indication of a terrorist attack" at this time, but that the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. More information to come...

Lead photo by

@rawalerts
