Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearson delays

Major delays at Toronto Pearson Airport after travellers flowed through wrong door

Passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning where met with significant delays after a group of travellers were mistakenly allowed to flow through the wrong door. 

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the airport provided an update on the error, revealing that a crowd of passengers at the Terminal 1 transborder were being held after arriving travellers passed through the wrong door, causing a security breach. 

As a result of the breach, multiple connecting flights to the U.S. were delayed as airport officials tried to work out the issue. 

"This morning's disruption was caused by a ground handler contacted to an airline, who directed domestic passengers to an area of screened transborder passengers," the airport confirmed on X. 

Affected customers quickly took to social media to air out their frustrations and called out airport officials for the "lack of communication" and infrequent status updates. 

"Definitely going to run out of beer and coffee in a few hours...@TorontoPearson. Please consider updating passengers in a timely manner just so everyone can relax a bit," one customer wrote

Airport operations at Terminal 1 domestic, international, and Terminal 3 gates remain unaffected by the error. 

"USCBP has now restarted pre-clearance processing, and transborder flights are resuming," the airport tweeted shortly before 10:30 a.m. 

Lead photo by

@TorontoPearson
