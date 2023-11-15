A low-cost airline is offering cheap flights to European cities from Ontario

As we quickly approach Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Deal Tuesday, you may have your eye out for some cheap flights to satisfy your wanderlust.

If you have European destinations on your travel bucket list, you're in luck, if you're able to travel out of one specific Canadian airport.

Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is offering 35 per cent off one-way flights to select several European cities out of Ontario's John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

According to a release from PLAY, its flights out of Hamilton travel to 26 European destinations via Iceland.

Folks looking to take advantage of these discounted one-way flights will have to book between November 24 and 28.

"Canadians will be able to book the discounted fare for travel dates between December 2023 to May 2024," noted PLAY.

Eligible cities include:

Reykjavik, Iceland

London, UK

Copenhagen, Denmark

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Paris, France

Berlin, Germany

Athens, Greece

Dublin, Ireland

Stockholm, Sweden

Hamburg, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Gothenburg, Sweden

The complete details will be available on Black Friday (November 24) via PLAY's website.

Of course, this travel deal is ideal for those who live close to Hamilton International Airport.

Another option is to find a cheap one-way flight to Hamilton to then catch another flight via PLAY to that dream European destination.