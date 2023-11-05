5 hotels for a romantic getaway in Ontario

The ideal hotels for a romantic getaway in Ontario hit all the high notes when it comes to setting the mood. Whether you prefer to snuggle up by the fireplace, sip some bubbly, or just squeeze in some private time, these spots are worth exploring.

Here are the hotels you'll want to check out for a romantic getaway in Ontario.

JW Marriott's The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa may be a mouthful of a name, but that's because it offers everything you'll need to have a romantic (and relaxing) getaway.

Rooms have fireplaces, luxury bath amenities, and even kitchenettes, so you and your partner won't even have to leave the room to get your nosh on. That said, there are five restaurants on-site (and one even has stunning lakeside views).

If you do decide to venture out, you'll probably love that there's a spa on-site, plus three heated pools and outdoor fire pits where you can take in the gorgeous Muskoka scenery.

As for outdoor activities, there's a slew on offer here, including snow-shoeing, bike tours, and nearby skiing for when you both get a craving for adrenaline.

Drake Devonshire is, appropriately, perched on the edge of a private beach in Prince Edward County, giving you and your partner a chance to fully disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The rooms are quaint, cozy, and quirky, offering fireplaces, lake or garden views, and a seating area where you can chillax to the max.

In addition to three on-site restaurants, there's also a snack bar in case you get a craving for some nibbles (rather than a full meal).

You'll also probably enjoy the proximity to tons of activities — both on-site and off — including temporary art galleries, evening entertainment, aerobics, canoeing, golfing, and biking. No boredom here!

Northumberland Wellness Retreat & Spa should be at the tippy-top of your must-visit list if you're on the hunt for a low-key romantic stay.

There are terraces and gardens to explore, outdoor fireplaces very conducive to cuddling, and, of course, a full spa where you and your partner can have all your stresses and worries kneaded away in peace.

The resort also offers cool activities, like cooking classes, walking tours, and aerobics, in case you and your companion are the active types. Plus, there's a full English/Irish breakfast available every morning, so you'll start your days well-fed and ready to take on whatever comes.

Pillar and Post Inn & Spa is not messing around when it comes to romantic vibes. The cozy property is centrally-located in Niagara-on-the-Lake just off the main street, but chances are, the hot springs pool, sauna, and wine bar will be enough to keep you on-site all day long.

In fact, the inn has two adults-only pools that are also open year-round — one indoors, one outdoors. That means visiting in the winter will give you the chance to soak away your stress while watching a slow snowfall.

The inn also offers charm in spades, with plush furnishings, four-poster beds, and exposed beams and brick adding to the Old World vibes. With activities like yoga, food sampling, Pilates, and game nights, you might actually find yourselves wishing you could stay just one more night.

Millcroft Inn & Spa in the Caledon area has just about everything you could ever dream of for the ideal romantic getaway. That includes outdoor hot springs (with waterfalls!), a games room, and two swimming pools you can swim in year-round.

Perfect for visiting just about any time of year, the inn strikes a balance between Old World appeal and modern amenities, with stunning dining views, cozy decor, herbal steam rooms, and bikes for zooming around the 100-acre property.

To cap it off, the property is 21+, which means you'll be able to rest and recharge in a child-free environment.