Canada's busiest travel days and worst airports to fly out of this holiday season

As the holidays approach, Canadians are probably bracing for busy airports and flight disruptions.

After a year filled with plenty of in-flight horror stories, it's only natural for people to be stressed or anxious about flying during the holidays.

Whether you're flying to a sunny destination to get away from the cold, or heading home for Christmas, it's helpful to know what you're in for.

Hayley Berg, lead economist at online travel agency Hopper, shared the scoop on what Canadians can expect during this holiday travel season.

According to data based on delays and cancellations during the 2022 holiday and in the last three months, Regina International Airport, Stanfield International Airport in Halifax, and Pearson International Airport in Toronto are the top three perpetrators of flight disruptions.

If the pattern continues, Canadians flying out of these airports might be met with unwelcome disruptions.

"Around 53 per cent of scheduled seats are headed to international destinations, while 47 per cent are to domestic Canadian cities," wrote the economist in an email.

If you're wondering when the busiest travel days are this holiday season, Berg also provided those stats.

She says the Friday before Christmas will be the busiest departure day for Canadians, with more than 205,000 seats booked.

Travellers returning from Christmas trips or heading out on New Year's trips will see the largest crowds from December 17 to 29, with close to 200,000 seats scheduled to depart each day.

"If possible, schedule your return for late on Christmas Day or the 26th to avoid most crowds," she said.