Air Canada having a huge Black Friday sale with flights from Toronto for under $150

If you have big travel plans for 2024, Air Canada is having a HUGE Black Friday sale with amazing deals on flights.

The major Canadian airline's Black Friday event has started and you'll have until November 26 to save big on flights to over 180 destinations.

The sale applies to Air Canada trips between November 27, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

If you're planning to travel within Canada, you can book a one-way flight for as cheap as $127.

Looking for a sunny getaway during Canadian winter? A one-way flight to Miami from Toronto is just $179.

You can also go from the frigid shores of Vancouver to the warm sands of Puerto Vallarta for a little over $200 one-way.

In addition to great deals on flights, travellers can also get 40 per cent off on select Air Canada vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean and more if you book by November 23.

It's even more advantageous for Aeroplan members. You can get your share of 50 million bonus points, with 1,000 points guaranteed.

If you're booking a hotel and car through Air Canada, members can also get up to 10,000 points back on their next hotel stay.

Air Canada isn't the only major airline with a massive Black Friday sale.

WestJet is also offering some excellent deals.

To get in on WestJet's deal, you must book by November 26 at 11:59 pm MT and travel between November 20, 2023, and June 20, 2024.

There are also no blackout dates to worry about, so get in on those deals over the holidays and upcoming long weekends!