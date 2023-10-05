Ontario's Bruce Hotel is Canada's only boutique hotel to get this prestigious award

The Bruce Hotel may be known for its immaculate grounds and upscale facilities, but it also now holds the honour of receiving a prestigious CAA/AAA Five Diamond designation.

Located in the heart of Stratford and just steps away from renowned theatres and restaurants, The Bruce sits on six and a half acres of beautifully-landscaped property.

It features 21 rooms, four suites, and a new cottage addition added in 2020, as well as an onsite pool and spa, fitness studio, and highly acclaimed restaurant.

The hotel has held an impressive CAA/AAA Four Diamond rating since opening in 2014, which recognizes hotels with "upscale style and amenities, enhanced with the right touch of service."

Now, its new CAA/AAA Five Diamond makes it the only boutique hotel in Canada to have received the award, and one of just 133 properties on the most recent list.

In order to earn the designation, hotels in Canada, the United States, Mexica, and the Caribbean must pass a rigorous inspection conducted through unannounced in-person (and anonymous) inspections, and overnight stays by a panel of experts.

The experts assess everything from levels of hospitality and quality of the experience to cleanliness and condition.

Stays at The Bruce don't run cheap, with the cheapest room for the next two months starting at $410 per night. However, with its new Five Diamond award, it's sounding like you're almost guaranteed to be blown away by the hotel's service, world-class luxury, and hospitality.