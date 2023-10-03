Ontario's Selkirk Provincial Park may be a smaller, less-frequented destination than larger parks like Algonquin and Arrowhead, but its quiet, private campsites make it ideal for a last-minute fall escape.

Located just under two hours from downtown Toronto, you'll find Selkirk Provincial Park on the shores of Lake Erie about 15 minutes east of Port Dover.

Spanning 72 hectares, the park features a small beach, hiking trail, and wet marshland to explore. There's also a largem day-use picnic area you can relax at.

Hikers can set out on the Wheeler's Walk Trail, which extends 1.5 km from the campground all the way to the west side of the park.

You'll be led across a marsh wetland via a beautiful boardwalk, which is a picturesque place to stop in the fall where you can peep the brilliant foliage in the distance. From there, wander through a white pine plantation that was planted in the park back in the 1970s.

Paddlers can bring their kayaks or canoes and navigate the marsh area along Spring Creek. Just make sure to look out for wildlife and aquatic plants as you traverse the banks!

If you don't own a kayak, you can rent one directly at the park, along with lifejackets or PFDs.

The park is known for its idyllic, grassy campsites, shaded by a canopy of shagbark hickory and oak trees. Most sites have electrical hookups, with a comfort station centrally located.

Selkirk camping runs until October 10, so act quick if you'd like to catch the end of the season. Reservations can be made directly on the Ontario Parks website.