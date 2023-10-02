This open-air gondola in Ontario offers up wild 360-degree views of fall colours

The open-air gondola at Blue Mountain is an incredible, one-of-a-kind way to experience fall colours in Ontario, serving up 360-degree views of the Niagara Escarpment as you soar above the treetops.

You'll find the attraction located at Blue Mountain Resort, one of the province's most popular ski and year-round outdoor destinations.

The short ride brings you to the top of the mountain, from where you can access hiking and biking trails, all with breathtaking views of fall foliage, the village, and Georgian Bay below.

There's even a restaurant at the peak where you can grab some casual fare and refuel for your next adventure. If you're looking for more thrills, there's tons of other things to do at the resort, too, like rock climbing, zip-lining, and riding a roller coaster that zips you down the mountainside.

The ride's safe for all ages (though children under four feet tall can't ride alone), and up to eight people can ride in the gondola at once.

The gondola rides run until mid-October, so make sure to plan your trip soon if you want to catch the fall colours while they're here! Rides are included in the Explore All Day Pass, which ranges from $10 for kids to $22 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased directly on Blue Mountain's website.