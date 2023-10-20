This idyllic lakeside community is considered to be the Venice of Ontario

Ontario is full of charming small towns, many of which are reminiscent of larger international destinations. From Paris, Ontario's European vibes to the Scottish flair everywhere you turn in Fergus, you can be transported far away without ever hopping on a plane.

Another to add to your list is often referred to as the 'Venice of the North' and is found just two hours north of Toronto. Lagoon City, which sits on Lake Simcoe's eastern shores, gets its name from its network of man-made canals that extend over 16 km.

Conceptualized in the 1960s, the community was intentionally designed with the majority of homes having their own waterfront access and boat mooring.

With its expansive waterfront, sandy beach, and beautiful canal-front homes, Lagoon City is unsurprisingly most popular during the summer when it transforms into an outdoor playground for watersports and activities.

Head to Lagoon City Beach for a walk along the water or dip during the warmer months, or take a paddle out on the lake. If you don't own your own equipment, you can rent everything from pontoon boats to jet skis at Lake Country Adventure Co.

If you're looking for a unique escape from the city during the off-season, there's a range of year-round cottages and accommodations for rent on Airbnb, or you can spend the night at the newly-renovated Lagoon City Pier One Resort which offers direct access to groomed OFSC trails and ice fishing.

Hikers can also explore the Ramara Trail, a 6 km-long path that's part of the Trans Canada Trail spanning from the Mnjikaning Fishing Weirs National Historic Site along the abandoned CN rail line to Casino Rama.

Refuel with a bite to eat or drink at one of the several restaurants in nearby Brechin. Grab a delicious plate of fish and chips at Fin City Fish and Chips, or Jamaican fare at Big Bear Bar & Grill.

Whether you're visiting after the summer rush or during the height of the season, Lagoon City is an idyllic and one-of-a-kind getaway to add to your travel list.