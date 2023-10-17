Kakabeka Falls in Ontario is a gorgeous gem, but despite being the second highest waterfall in the province after Niagara Falls, it's still just under the radar enough to be free of the crowds you can expect to spot at the latter.

Located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, you'll find the majestic waterfall in Northern Ontario just 30 km west of Thunder Bay.

Plunging 40 metres off a massive cliff into the Kaministiquia River, the amber-tinted waters conceal 1.6 billion-year-old fossils from the Precambrian Era in the rocks below.

Beyond the falls, you can view the magnificent gorge running through the park that was carved out by the river over the years.

While Kakabeka Falls is breathtaking year-round, it draws photographers and sightseers every fall who come to witness the rushing waters framed by brilliant foliage.

Get up close and personal by following the Boardwalk Trail, which will lead you to viewing platforms on both sides above the top of the falls.

Within in the park's forest,, there's also another smaller waterfall called Little Falls you can hike to. Follow Little Falls Trail, a 2.5-km loop which descends into the river valley before arriving at the picturesque cascade.

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park is open year-round to view the falls (even in the winter when it freezes over). There's a fee of $5.25 per person for a two-hour permit, $7.50 for a four-hour permit, or $15.50 for full-day access.